Selkirk duo hits the stage Friday

Jelayna Murdoch and Tessa Frey will perform Friday with other Selkirk music students

Selkirk Contemporary Music songwriting majors Tessa Frey (right) and Jelayna Murdoch will perform at Shambhala Performance Hall on Friday at 7 p.m., backed by a talented band of fellow students. Photo submitted

Submitted

With lyrically driven indie-folk and R&B songs, singer-songwriters Jelayna Murdoch and Tessa Frey will be performing at Nelson’s Shambhala Performance Hall for their graduation showcase on Friday.

Murdoch paints vivid pictures in the listeners’ mind with lyrical influences such as Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan, Neil Young and Carly Simon. Drawing on love, loss and growing up as central themes in her music, she infuses a youthful touch into classic folk.

With a sound that touches on the folk of the early 60s, Frey finds influence in soul, rock and blues, mixing them together in a concoction of image dense lyrics and classic guitar with a soulful groove. She touches all her songs with raspy vocals as she brings a new take on folk.

Frey has been writing and performing for more than 10 years. She has been a guest act at the Dream Cafe in Penticton as well headlining at some of Nelson’s most popular bars with her band Tenth Street.

Sheldon Nordell (drums), Cole Senger (guitar), Selina Heyligers-Hare (guitar), Sam Hobeyn (bass), Nella Banner (violin), Anika Wallace (trumpet), Keegan Schuh (keys), Kamren Bermel (keys), Erin L’Heureux (vocals), Ross Nordell (vocals) and Emilaea Woodwolf (vocals) will complete this talented band composed of fellow Selkirk students.

Admission to the Shambhala Performance Hall show will be by donation. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the music starting at 7:30 p.m.