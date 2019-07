Movie comes to Canada on Nov. 22, 2019

Tom Hanks stars in 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood. (Lacey Terrell)

Do you need a little bit of pure, wholesome goodness in your life?

The trailer for ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood’ was released Monday and let us tell you, it’s exactly what you needed to watch on a Monday morning.

Tom Hanks stars as the wonder Mr. Rogers in the upcoming film, which features the story of the real-life friendship between Mr. Rogers and journalist Tom Junod.

The movie is set to hit Canadian movie theatres on Nov. 22.

