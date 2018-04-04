See the beauty of the West Coast at the Rollin Art Centre

A photograph by Darren Chaisson, whose exhibit will be at the Rollin Art Centre on Thursday, April 5. DARREN CHAISSON PHOTOGRAPHY

MELISSA MARTIN

ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS

There are only a few seats left in our Fabulous Fabrics Workshop.

Start spring off with a little creative sewing by using all those leftover scraps of fabric. Cynthia Bonesky will teach you how to turn scraps of fabrics into beautiful fabric collages.

Join us for this two-day workshop on April 7 and 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Fabulous Fabrics” is taking place at the Athletic Hall. This workshop promises fun while creating unlimited designs and shapes. No rules here! Register at the Rollin Art Centre for the cost of $125 (plus supply list). Call 250-724-3412 to register today!

NEXT ART EXHIBIT AT ROLLIN

The next art exhibit begins tomorrow, Thursday, April 5, with an exciting photography exhibit, featuring local artist Darren Chaisson.

Darren’s exhibit, titled West Coast Wanderings, is a collection of creative photos, capturing the west coast and this amazing Island we call home. Join us in the gallery on Saturday, April 7 from 1-3 p.m. to meet Darren and have a chance to see his amazing photographs.

NEED OF BOOK DONATIONS

May 11 and 12 is just around the corner, and we are still in need of book donations.

This event is our biggest fundraiser of the year where funds raised help with events, programming and general maintenance at the Rollin Art Centre. Please help by dropping off all your gently used books.

We accept pocketbooks, hardcover books, table books, puzzles, games and CDs and DVDs, however PLEASE NO textbooks, magazines, National Geographic, encyclopedias or Reader’s Digest. Donations can be dropped off at the Rollin Art Centre at 3061-8th Avenue.

CALL TO ALL ARTISTS

Are you an artist who has always dreamed of having your very own art exhibit?

The Rollin Art Centre is now accepting applications from all visual artists and artist groups to apply to exhibit their art at the Rollin Art Centre in 2019. Don’t miss this opportunity to have your own art exhibit or group exhibit. Application forms are available at the Rollin Art Centre. The deadline is April 30, 2018. Th gallery is located at the corner of 8th and Argyle St. Call 250-724-3412 for more info.

“CELEBRATE SPRING”

Barkley Sounds Community choir presents “Celebrate Spring” on Sunday, April 22.

They will be presenting some new and old favorites. Tickets are at the Rollin Arts Centre. (Cash only)

FOR THE BEAUTY OF THE EARTH

Timbre! Choir, conducted by Rosemary Lindsay, is going to take you around the world – musically speaking.

“For The Beauty of the Earth” will be held on Sunday, April 29 at 2:30 p.m. at the ADSS Theatre. Featured will be the music of Brian Tate, Irving Berlin, Linda Spevacek, Eric Whitacre, Larry Nickel, Bela Bartok, John Rutter and more.

Tickets are on sale at Rollin Art Centre (cash ONLY), Echo Centre, Finishing Touches, Salmonberry’s and from choir members. Adults/Seniors – $20 and Children/Students Under 18 – $5

PAMHS NEW TEMPORARY EXHIBIT

‘THE TRAGIC STORY OF THE SS PRINCESS SOPHIA is a mobile interactive exhibit on loan from the Maritime Museum of B.C. Discover the fascinating stories of the ship, the passengers and crew, and the aftermath of the largest maritime disaster on the Pacific Northwest Coast. The Maritime Heritage Gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, except Thursdays. The exhibit is on until April 14. Admission is by donation. Call: 250-723-6164 or 250-723-8362

AV MUSEUM ONLINE SUBMISSIONS

The Alberni Valley Museum presents the fine arts show: My Place – a personal view.

Artists are invited to submit work for consideration to the 2018 My Place show. We are expecting many visitors for the show that will run from June 1 to July 15.

Artists living in the region and on BC’s coastal islands, including Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands and Haida Gwaii, can submit details and images of their work online to be adjudicated. Want to know more? For submission guidelines, and dates just email: avmyplace@gmail.com.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Thursday, Apr 5, 7-9 p.m., Own the Stage – Amateur Musicians Perform Country/Bluegrass/Folk

Friday, Apr 6, 8-10 p.m., Bluegrass – Clover Point Drifters

Saturday, Apr 7, 8-10 p.m., Ross Douglas – eclectic folk with ukulele, piano & guitar

Sunday, Apr 8, 7-9 p.m., Dennis Ellsworth – Music PEI Awards Winner – singer songwriter

Thursday, Apr 12, 7-9 p.m., Shari Ulrich Trio – 2014 CFMA Award Winner – Folk

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.