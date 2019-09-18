See David Mamet’s The Frog Prince in Revelstoke this weekend

The show goes Saturday and Sunday at Track Street Growers

The Frog Prince will be performed at Track Street Growers this weekend. (Photo by Matthew Timmins)

This weekend, Mystic Moonbeam Studio is presenting The Frog Prince at Track Street Growers.

This well-loved fairy tale is given a modern interpretation by David Mamet, to be enjoyed by audiences both young and old.

It tells the story of the arrogant Prince, played by Matt Krist, who is transformed into a Frog by the Witch, played by Gill McLachlan, for his rudeness.

He befriends the Milkmaid, played by Anna Fin, hoping for a kiss that will free him from the spell, all the while learning the value of true friendship and loyalty from his Serving Man, played by Ray Cooper.

“The story is one that many people will relate to,” Fin said. “It tells the tale of a prince who loses everything, but who in the process finds himself, as well as the value of a good heart, and true friendship.”

This 45-minute gem is being performed on the Garden Stage at Track Street Growers, which just hosted the 6th annual Garlic Fest last weekend.

“It’s the perfect setting to share the magic of this fairy tale play,” says Anna Fin, who had the idea of doing this project three years ago, and was inspired to perform it outdoors thanks to spending time with her horse, Mystic Moonbeam, at the beautiful grounds of the Selkirk Saddle Club.

The Frog Prince will also feature a guest appearance from a very special member of the Selkirk Saddle Club: Jazz the horse, as the Prince’s trusty steed.

Matt Krist, the actor who travelled from Toronto to play the role of the Prince, trains racehorses at the Woodbine Racetrack and is excited about this opportunity to share the magic of horses with the audience

The Frog Prince takes the stage at Track Street Growers (226 Track St. East) on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 22 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $8 for children/seniors and $13 for adults, and are available at Art First Gallery (113 1st Street West), the Revelstoke Visitor Centre (301 Victoria Road), and at the door.

The venue is outfitted to present the show in both rain or shine.

