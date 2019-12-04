Secondhand Stoke film festival to open Friday at Capitol

The event will raise money for the Yukon to Yellowstone Conservation Initiative

The second annual Secondhand Stoke film festival, organized by Pow Gals, opens Friday at the Capitol Theatre. Photo submitted

Submitted by Pow Gals

Pow Gals are gearing up for their second annual film festival, Secondhand Stoke.

Secondhand Stoke is a female-focused women’s ski/splitboard backcountry film festival. This is a unique opportunity to pass the mic and showcase women in the backcountry as athletes, filmers, photographers, guides and more.

This event is one of a kind and will bring together all sorts of entertainment for a good cause with films, research, comedians, skits and prizes. Secondhand Stoke will leave you inspired and entertained.

Dream Job is a comedic documentary ski film depicting the humorous perspectives of women in the action sport industry from Revelstoke filmmaker Colleen Gentemann.

Amongst the epic powder slashing is Chasing a Trace, a research film that studies the female Wolverines in the Columbia Basin.

Part of the proceeds of this event will go towards Yukon to Yellowstone Conservation Initiative, which has partnered with this film. Y2Y works with scientists, governments, landowners, conservation groups, and now Pow Gals to protect and connect habitat so people and nature can thrive. The Pow Gals are excited to work with Y2Y in the future to protect our beloved backcountry and all the life that it is comprised of.

Prizes have been donated from Ripping Giraffe Boardshop, LYDA Collective, SheShreds, Weston Snowboards, Nelson Brewing Company, ILU, Magpie Essentials, Shaka Glove Co., KootzCollective and more.

Secondhand Stoke doors will open officially open on Friday at 6:15 p.m. so you can participate in the raffle, check out merchandise, sign up for clinics, speak with Y2Y about their current projects and more. Afterparty to follow will be hosted at The Royal.

Tickets are still available at Ripping Giraffe Boardshop or online at capitoltheatre.ca.