Second screening added for Three Identical Strangers

Tickets are on sale now at the Comox Valley Art Gallery for the second screening of Three Identical Strangers, Wednesday, Nov. 21 at 5 pm at the Rialto Theatre.

A chance encounter brings three identical triplets together nearly two decades after they were separated at birth and adopted by separate families. Photo submitted

Tickets are on sale now at the Comox Valley Art Gallery for the second screening of Three Identical Strangers, Wednesday, Nov. 21 at 5 pm at the Rialto Theatre.

In Tim Wardles’ Sundance special Jury Prize-winning documentary, a chance encounter brings three identical triplets together nearly two decades after they were separated at birth and adopted by separate families. However, their elation at their reunion is soon undermined by the realities of fame, family and a creeping suspicion that something sinister tore them from one other in the first place.

A film of triumph and tragedy, and a true testament to the power of documentary film, Wardle’s Three Identical Strangers leads its audience through an emotional journey about how we understand our families and ourselves.

The film series, an ongoing fundraiser for CVAG, screens films from the Toronto International Film Festival through TIFF – Film Circuit.

Tickets are $14 for CVAG Members and $15 for Non-Members.

To purchase tickets over the phone call CVAG at 250-338-6211 or drop by the CVAG Shop at 580 Duncan Avenue, Courtenay.