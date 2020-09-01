Second ‘Artists in Isolation’ album to support six Chilliwack musicians and bands

Producers have donated time and service to ensure 100 per cent of proceeds go back to the artists

Clockwise from top left: Parliament of Owls, The Peter McPheresons, Luke Vandevert, Western Jaguar, The Leonard Hodgins Endeavour and Geoff Moore are the six Chilliwack musicians and bands feature on Artists in Isolation Vol. 2. (Submitted to The Chilliwack Progress)

A Chilliwack recording studio has launched its second album with the hope of getting some much-needed money into the pockets of local musicians.

Today (Sept. 1) Rosewood Studio released Artists in Isolation Vol. 2, a compilation CD featuring eight different musicians and bands, including six from Chilliwack.

Rosewood Studio (formerly Yellowhouse Studio) is a music production and recording studio in Chilliwack owned by husband and wife duo Sonny and Marci Rozsa.

“It was very important for Sonny and I to support our local music community when we saw so many of our friends lose their source of income from performing when the pandemic hit,” Marci Rozsa said.

Those making a living through music were struggling to make ends meet prior to COVID-19, and now with the devastating monetary effects of physical distancing, many are barely surviving, the couple stated.

So, after producing the first album back in May, the two have stepped up to help yet again.

READ MORE: First ‘Artists in Isolation’ album released on May 12, 2020

The Rozsas have donated their time and services, recording, mixing and mastering eight new original songs from local musicians in order to ensure that 100 per cent of the proceeds could go back to the artists themselves.

Artists in Isolation Vol. 2 features Luke Vandevert, The Leonard Hodgins Endeavour, Western Jaguar, The Peter McPheresons, Parliament of Owls and Geoff Moore (all from Chilliwack), plus Jay Gavin of Vancouver and Chris Andres from Vancouver Island.

The album is $10 for digital copies and $15 for physical CDs. People can donate more than the cost of the album if they want. The money is divided equally between all of the artists and 100 per cent of the proceeds go back to them.

The original album actually started as a different project called Local Produce which was aimed to help several musicians get their name out there in the form of not only songs, but short mini-documentary videos, each a few minutes long. Once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, they scrapped that idea. They knew musicians were struggling and they wanted to get the word out.

Back in May when the first volume was released, Sonny Rozsa described is as a “chill out” record with a predominantly acoustic feel to it.

The second album has a different vibe to it.

“Volume 2 consists of seven full-production and one acoustic song, with an eclectic mix of several different genres that are more upbeat and hard-hitting,” Marci said.

International sponsor Galaxy 107 FM, a radio station in New Zealand, played the album in its entirety during its morning show on Aug. 26. During that hour an addition 27,000 listeners turned in, breaking records for that segment.

With the first album raising funds for nine artists, and with eight different ones on the second album, a total of 17 local artists are being supported when fans buy the albums.

“This is a labor of love for us and we feel incredibly privileged to work with these talented musicians,” Marci said. “Buy the albums, donate if you can, share the links, and help us promote these records on social media. Every little bit helps.”

Digital copies for both Artists in Isolation albums can be purchased at rosewoodstudioproduction.bandcamp.com. For more info, including purchasing physical CDs, email rosewoodstudioproduction@gmail.com or call 604-845-2865.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilliwack Progress