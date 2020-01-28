Second annual Flannel Fest coming up in Kimberley

On the weekend of February 14 and 15, Kimberley’s second annual Flannel Fest will take place in the Platzl.

Event organizer Karen Rempel, of Rocky Mountain Event Planners, says that planning for this year’s event is going very well and those who attend can expect lots of new and exciting activities.

“Our newest activities are the kids games that are new and improved, best business display window, pie eating contest, beard content, baked bean cook, fire spinners, valentines giveaway, shovel toss contest [and the] indoor vendor market,” said Rempel. “[We also have] our old favourites, being the snow sculptures, royal couple, parade and sleigh rides on Friday night hosted by Fort Steele.”

She adds that there will be snow banks for kids to play on while parents enjoy an evening of music and laser lights in the Platzl, complete with beer gardens.

The after party will be held at the Elks Club with a $10 admission fee. Stone Fire Pizzeria will have a DJ warm up party throughout the evening as well.

Rempel adds that she would like to thank all of this year’s sponsors of the event, and that everyone should watch for the snow sculpture boxes that will soon be installed in the Platzl.

Be sure to check the Flannel Fest Facebook and Instagram pages for updates.

