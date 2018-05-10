Second annual Art at the Authority on this weekend

The work of eight Mission-based artists will be on display May 11 to May 13

The work of eight Mission-based artists will be on display at a public art exhibition and sale running May 11 to May 13 at the Mission Harbour Authority (33428 Harbour Ave.)

The second annual Art at the Authority event is sponsored and organized by long-time Mission realtors Simone and Leslie Redburn.

The show is free to attend and also features live music, a silent auction and the art sale all through the weekend.

The public is invited to come out and support Mission’s local art community and artists.

A wine and cheese reception takes place on Friday, May 11 from 5 to 9 p.m.

The exhibition continues on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.