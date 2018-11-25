SD62 PACE show a gift for the family

Rick Stiebel/News staff

It just wouldn’t be the holiday season on the West Shore without the annual PACE Christmas show.

This year’s production, Keeping PACE With Christmas! features more than 300 local kindergarten to Grade 12 students determined to serve up a heaping helping of holiday cheer for people of all ages.

“This show works for the whole family,” said Sandy Webster-Worthy, artistic director for the PACE Musical Theatre Academy. “Everyone’s been working hard to put together a real crowd pleaser, and there is something for everyone. It’s a fast-paced musical revue that overs a huge range of Christmas music.”

The audience is encouraged to sing along with the cast during a medley of tunes that includes traditional carols like Silent Night, First Noel, Come All ye Faithful and Christmas Hallelujah. More modern favourites such as Grandma’s Killer Fruitcake, 2-Step Round the Christmas Tree and Aussie Jingle Bells should get the toes tapping, Webster-Worthy added. Silver Bells, I’ll Be Home For Christmas and Winter Wonderland are also sure to encourage participation. “Watching the five-year-old performers clutching teddy bears and singing Little Toy Trains with the Grad 12 cast is sure to elicit tears and smiles, she added.

This year’s show also features musical sets from the popular Broadway shows Buddy the Elf and A Christmas Story.

Even though Santa is pretty busy up at the North Pole this time of year, he’s promised to make an appearance and will make himself available to personally greet children of all ages before each show,” Webster-Worthy said. “Rumour has it that he’s bringing along Buddy the Elf and Frosty the Snowman. And not to be outdone, the Grinch will be lurking about to photo bomb.”

Since the PACE Christmas shows have a history of selling out, Webster-Worthy recommends getting your tickets soon.

The shows take place at the Isabelle Reader Theatre at 1026 Goldstream Ave. on Wednesday, Dec. 5, Friday, Dec. 7, and Saturday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. There are also matinee performances Saturday, Dec. 8 and Sunday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m.

Tickets cost $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors, and are available at WestShore Centre for Learning & Training at #101-814 Goldstream Ave. Call 250-391-9002 to reserve seats.

