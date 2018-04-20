Scott’s Diamond Forever celebrates retiring great

Jason Scott’s “Diamond Forever: A Celebration of Neil Diamond” is one of the top Neil Diamond tribute performances in North America. Scott plays St. Eugene Golf Resort and Casino on Saturday, April 28, as a fundraiser for Parkinson Canada. Photo courtesywww.diamondforever.ca

Barry Coulter

From his start in Tin Pan Alley in 1959 and a solo career through the 1960s to the present, Neil Diamond has created a much loved body of work familiar to the whole world.

And for 17 years, Cranbrook’s Jason Scott’s tribute “Diamond Forever: A Celebration of Neil Diamond” has captured the nuance, power and joy of the legendary singer-songwriter.This year, Diamond’s career took him to a new place of reflection for himself and his fans — in January, the singer announced that he would retire from touring due to having been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

“The end of more than a half a century of touring. How do you look at a career like that, and not marvel at it?” Scott said. “It’s one man’s life, but what a life.”Sad as the occasion is for Diamond fans, a celebration of the man’s legendary career and the mark he left on the musical consciousness of the world is in order. To this end, Scott is bringing “Diamond Forever” to the Pavilion at St. Eugene Golf Resort and Casino, Saturday, April 28, as an especially poignant tribute to Diamond and his music. And fitting with the circumstances, the evening will be a fundraiser for Parkinson Canada.

“Diamond Forever” features a revue of Diamond’s classic hits, deep cuts, and a lot more. The show is enhanced by background stories,, authentic costuming, studio recorded audio tracks and realistic “spot on” vocals.

“The show is marked with stories, background, things that will make you smirk, things that will make you laugh out loud,” Scott said. “It’s definitely a celebration of his life and music.”

But, Scott added, this show will be a little bit different.

“The audience will still get the big hits, but there will be some surprises, some stories. The party attitude of the show will still be there, but even more extreme. And the audience will have their things to do — sing-alongs, a dance contest with prizes, a follow-the-bouncing-ball kind of thing — all supported by the iconic hits of Neil Diamond.”

“We’ll get the first good time out of the way to welcome summer. After the winter we’ve had, we can’t wait.”

Scott took a moment to thank his partners who are working alongside him.

“St. Eugene has been so supportive and professional, along with Just Music, who are helping put the show together. And we’re all working with Parkinson’s Canada to make it a big success.”

The show is sponsored by B-104/The Drive

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $32, with a portion of the proceeds going to Parkinson Canada. Call 1.866.292.2020, or go to reservations@steugene.ca.

Jason Scott’s musical resume is impeccable. He began attending a Conservatory of Music in Toronto at the age of 5, achieving first degree honors and graduation by age 15. In his twenties, Scott toured extensively with nightclub and concert bands and in his thirties Jason was a Canadian record label signed recording artist, writer and performer.

He has performed in Las Vegas and elsewhere in North America, has jammed with members of Diamond’s band, and been awarded with the “Reel Award” in the “Pop and Rock” category — considered to be the “Oscar” of the tribute industry.

As well, Scott is the only Canadian Neil Diamond performance artist who was cast in the feature film “Diamond Mountain” — a tribute to Diamond and his music as told through the performances of tribute artists from around the world.