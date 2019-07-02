Scottish folk musician kicks off B.C. tour in Chilliwack

Scottish songwriter Frank Burkitt is performing a run of 10 shows across B.C. for what will be his debut tour of Canada this month, and he’s kicking off the tour in Chilliwack on July 4 at Tractorgrease Café.

Armed with just his guitar and voice, his show will be an intimate and personal showcase of his music.

Brukitt will charm you with his anecdotes and storytelling, before captivating you with intelligently written songs that are inspired by his love of American roots and Scottish folk music. He has been living in New Zealand for the past five years and formed The Frank Burkitt Band in Wellington where they recently were announced as the Vodafone NZ Music Award winners for Best Folk Artist 2019. He is touring Canada as a solo artist however so this is a rare chance to hear his songs performed intimately and raw.

Frank Burkitt performs live at Tractorgrease Café at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 4. Tickets $12 and available at eventbrite.ca.

