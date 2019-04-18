Scott and Worst return to the Comox Valley for a show in Cumberland

Jennifer Scott and Rene Worst return to the Comox Valley, for a concert at Studio Live.

Jennifer Scott and Rene Worst return to the Comox Valley, for a concert at Studio Live.

The Cumberland show takes place April 24.

“There is economy in performing as a couple,” said Scott in a press release. “One other mind to connect to, one set of charts to read, one hotel room to book on tour…there is joy in knowing that you are part of a duo – in life and in music.

“We remember The Abbey in Cumberland as the start of something special – our first duo tour started here and it continued up the road in Courtenay at The Vancouver Island MusicFest. It developed into symbiosis at The Vancouver International Jazz Festival during our performances at The Taproom on Granville Island and has become our most beloved experience as we play for audiences all over the world.”

Scott promises a variety at the concert.

“We have always made it our mission to play music we love and connect to emotionally – it matters not whether it is from the standard American songbook or not,” she said. “In fact, in the past few years we have gone to great lengths to ‘mix it up.'”

For the Studio Live performance, the duo will become a trio.

“The music we create is partnership in its many forms, music and friendship,” said Scott. “We are always thrilled to add amazing musicians into the mix – for this performance, it’s drummer Hans Verhoeven. We always enjoy making music with Hans!”

Music starts at 7 p.m., April 24 at Studio Live, 2679 Beaufort Ave. at First Avenue, Cumberland.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Advance tickets, $20, are available at Bop City Records, Courtenay or by e-transfer to studiolivestudio@gmail.com

At the door: $25

This is an evening you will remember as all the listeners in the Valley can attest to that have heard these incredible musicians. Join us for an intimate evening of marvellous music in a great sounding room with a beautiful Yamaha Grand piano which Jennifer will be playing.