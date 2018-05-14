School of dance students to bring fairy-tale characters to life

QB School of Dance to perform Into the Woods Junior May 17-19

Isaiah Maclesse tries to explain to little red riding hood (Hope Myre) why he needs her red cape in a scene from Into the Woods Junior performed during Qualicum Beach School of Dance’s Dancing for a Cause event in support of ShuGuy Ministries on Friday, March. 2. QBSD’s full performances of Into the Woods Junior take place May 17-19. — NEWS File Photo

The Qualicum Beach School of Dance will present its third musical theatre production, Into the Woods Junior, at the Village Theatre from May 17-19.

Students from kindergarten to Grade 12 participate in the school of dance’s musical theatre class, taught by Qualicum Beach Elementary School teacher Jennifer Kelly.

With Kelly directing and QBSD’s owner and artistic director Shari Selva producing, the production will see students take on characters such as Cinderella, Jack, Rapunzel and Little Red Riding Hood as their adventures are intertwined.

“They have embraced the process of bringing fairy tales to life with challenging and intricate music,” said Selva in an email.

“Some of these students have had little or no vocal experience before joining this ensemble, and I am extremely proud of their hard work and talents.”

The performances take place at the Village Theatre in Qualicum Beach on Thursday, May 17 at 7 p.m.; Friday, May 18 at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, May 19 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for seniors and kids under eight, $18 for adults or $60 for a family of four.

Tickets can be purchased at the QBSD office (744 Primrose Rd, Qualicum Beach).

— NEWS Staff, Shari Selva