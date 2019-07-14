Saturday’s Summer Sounds

Maddi Son (Madison Keiver - pictured below), the Voodoo Rhythm Kings (Murf Martin, Ed Johynson and Keith Larsen - pictured above) and Key City Zumba (Josee Bergeron) took the stage at this season's second installment of Summer Sounds/ Dancing in the Park, Saturday, July 13, in Rotary Park in Cranbrook. Next weekend, July 20, the Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society's popular concert series features Aaron Alander, Stages School of Dance, and Lester McClean. (Barry Coulter photos)