Saskia and Darrel deliver high volume of Canadian content

Smiles on their faces say it all about their love of performing for Darrel & Saskia of The Great Plains. (Photo submitted)

What’s in a name? Not much for entertainers and married couple Saskia and Darrel Delaronde.

They insist they’re still the same old Saskia and Darrel despite using The Great Plains moniker, something more to appease the trending styles dictated by the music industry, festival producers and venue hosts.

That’s refreshing for audiences who have grown to love their performances and style of music over the last 16 years.

The Delarondes from Maymont, Saskatchewan will be at the Chemainus United Church at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 for a special performance of fabulous Canadian folk music with Celtic, bluegrass and gospel flavours. Tickets are available at the church for $18 per person in advance or $20 at the door.

Saskia and Darrel tour throughout Canada and Europe and are no strangers to Chemainus.

“We decided to try and go back to Chemainus as the folks were amazing and very supportive of our music when we played there a few years ago,” noted Saskia.

The duo previously played two concerts at the Chemainus Seniors Centre. One was with Gary Fjellgaard and the other on their own.

“Both times were very well attended and supported and we decided since it had been a while and we have a new album out it might be fun to reconnect with the good folks of Chemainus,” Saskia enthused. “The reason we love coming to smaller towns is because it is so personal and fun. We actually get to connect with our audiences as people during and after the show.

“We love what we do and we give our audiences our heart and soul while we perform so we hope our friends and fans will grace us with their presence.”

Saskia and Darrel play acoustic guitar, bass, penny whistles, mandolin and their style features Celtic, bluegrass and folk touches throughout. They both sing and harmonize so each song’s sound is filled with energy.

Their shows are always filled with fun, Saskia promises.

They’ll be playing songs old and new as well as some well-known feel good songs. The highlight will depend on your taste – from Swiss yodeling to beautiful ballads or just a connection with Canada and its history since they do a lot of songs about Canadian culture.

They delight audiences with tales about the grain elevator, war brides, patchwork quilts and historical figures such as Louis Riel and David Thompson.

It’s true Canadiana with real songs drenched in culture and heritage, and delivered in comfortable highly-skilled sets laced with humour.

You can find out more about the duo at www.thegreatplains.ca.

