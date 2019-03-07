Sarah Hagen performs Wonder Women! – The Sequel in Cumberland

Sara Hagen performs two shows at Studio Live in Cumberland in March. Photo by McKinnon Photography

“Why hurry over beautiful things? Why not linger and enjoy them?”

So pondered Clara Schumann, remembered as one of the finest pianists of all time. Spurred on by an enthusiastic response to the first edition of “Wonder Women!,” pianist Sarah Hagen delves into the compositions and stories of some of her favourite forgotten female composers.

“Wonder Women! – The Sequel” on Friday, March 15 will conclude Hagen’s 2018/19 series at Studio Live. The recital will highlight works by 18th and 19th century composers, including a marvellous and rarely performed sonata by Marianne von Martinez.

The 75-minute program will be offered twice with performances in the morning at 10:30 a.m. and in the evening at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $23 and can be purchased online at sarahhagen.tickit.ca and at the door, if available. As seating is limited and many of Hagen’s past performances at Studio Live have been at capacity, advance purchase is strongly recommended. Studio Live is located at 2679 Beaufort Ave in Cumberland.

Born and raised in the Comox Valley, Hagen enjoys a busy and diverse life touring as both a classical pianist and humorist. Her performances have been described as “a piano concert beyond the norm” (The Guardian), “outstandingly inventive” (University of Waterloo Gazette), played “with great sensitivity and heart” (Vernon Morning Star). For more information, visit www.sarahhagen.com