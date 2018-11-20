Santa coming to Fort Langley

On Nov. 24, Santa will paddle into Fort Langley and light up the giant Christmas tree.

Santa Claus will be arriving in the Fort Langley Village on Nov. 24 to kick off the Christmas season in the village.

Visitors can watch as Santa paddles through the Bedford Channel and disembarks at the Fort Langley Canoe Club docks at 5 p.m.

After the arrival, visitors are invited to walk with Santa to the Fort Langley Community Hall, where he will light the large Christmas tree.

Fort Langley Community Hall executive director Brigitte Seib, said the event is a way to bring neighbours together.

“I think it’s important cause its a community free event and a chance for neighbours and families to come out and gather to kick off the Christmas season.”

The tree was donated by Franco Paplia and the CAP Group at Raymond James.

Christmas carols will be sung by the Langey Community Music School Children’s choir, followed by a performance from local singer Jessica Barbour.

Free hot chocolate and coffee will be given out by Wendel’s Book Store and Cafe.

And to get in the spirit of holiday giving, food items will be collected for the Langley Food Bank.

For more information, contact Brigitte Seib at 604-897-5155.