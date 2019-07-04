San Pareil studio tour back for a fourth year on July 6 – 7

23 artists will show their work in 14 locations around Parksville and Qualicum Beach

Painters, jewellers, potters and artisans of all kinds will be displaying their work for the fourth annual San Pareil Studio Tour. It runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 6-7.

The free tour is made up of artist studios in San Pareil, Parksville, Errington, Columbia Beach and Qualicum Beach.

Organizer Larry Stuart says last year was a great success. He estimates that close to 200 people came through the various locations on each day.

Stuart is a watercolour painter who used to participate in the Nanoose Bay studio tour.

He thought there was more than enough talent in Parksville and Qualicum Beach to warrant a separate tour.

READ MORE: Central Island Studio Tour features artists from Parksville to Campbell River, and places in between

“Last year a lot of people were commenting things like ‘oh this was really good, Parksville needed something like this,'” said Stuart.

The tour starts at Stuart’s studio, at 856 Terrien Way in San Pareil. Brochures with a map of the tour and artist information will be available for pick-up at Stuart’s studio on the day of the event. They are also available beforehand at the McMillan Art Centre.

Free refreshments and door prizes will also be available at select locations.

For more information, email stuartlg@shaw.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter