San Pareil, Parksville studio tour back in July

With hundreds of people coming to check out studios at last year’s free Studio Tour San Pareil/Parksville, according to artist and organizer Larry Stuart, more artists and artisans are getting involved for the third tour this July 7-8.

“I had a lot of people that were coming in and saying last year that this is something they figure Parksville has needed for a long time,” said Stuart.

While there’s a Nanoose Bay Studio Tour for those in that area, and the Central Island Studio which can include Parksville artists’ studios, Stuart said he began the Studio Tour San Pareil/Parksville because he found there was a need while looking for opportunities to get eyes on his work.

A painter of waves, plants, close-up beach scenes as well as portraits and more, Stuart said the idea of a studio tour is to get more eyes on people’s work and to meet people.

“People have asked me, ‘Do a lot of people get sales?’ And I say it’s the same as anything… I’m going to Art in the Garden on the weekend in Nanoose and it’s the same thing there. People get to know you. You might sell one or two pieces over the weekend.”

This year, there will be 24 artists/artisans showing their work at 15 studios in the San Pareil community (located between Parksville and Rathtrevor Beach Provincial Park), Parksville, Errington and Columbia Beach.

Those artists/artisans participating have an even wider set of work to show, with paintings, photos, pottery, weaving, glass and jewelry to see.

The tour runs Saturday and Sunday, July 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To start the tour, go to 865 Terrien Way in San Pareil to pick up brochures. They can also be picked up in advance at the McMillan Arts Centre (122 McMillan St. in Parksville). For more info, or to get a brochure by email, contact stuartlg.artist@gmail.com, or ron.stuart27@gmail.com.