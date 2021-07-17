Sammy J’s opens its Maple Ridge doors

The restaurant has three other locations in B.C.

The restaurant did a soft opening and has no immediate plans for a grand opening. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)

Sammy J’s Grill and Bar finally opened its Maple Ridge location.

Doors to the popular restaurant, which already has three other branches in Langley, Surrey and Kelowna, were opened on Thursday, July 15.

General Manager Kevin Stumph told The News, that the store would just have a soft opening to begin with. They are still in talks about a grand opening in the future but nothing is set as of yet.

“We are very excited to open in Maple Ridge and feel that the community is ready for a new restaurant,” he said.

They are not taking reservations yet and seating would be on a first-come-first bases. Stumph said that the no reservation policy for now at the Maple Ridge branch was just because they are “waiting to see what the community has for us”.

Sammy J’s owners had earlier said that they had been eyeing Maple Ridge for a branch for a while.

The location has a big 50-seat patio which will be part of the inner courtyard of the development, with fountains, public art and a park setting. There is an additional 100 seats inside, and they provide a sports bar atmosphere.

For now, the restaurant will be dine-in only.

