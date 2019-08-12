‘Same Sun Summer Jam’ at Surrey backyard in another by-donation concert

Cyprus Avenue is among bands scheduled to perform at the Same Sun Summer Jam on Saturday, Aug. 17. (Photo: facebook.com/cyprusavenue.ca)

Organizers of a backyard music festival in Surrey will set up for another year on Saturday (Aug. 17), with more attendees expected than ever.

The fourth annual Same Sun Summer Jam will feature performances by several local bands, food from the Memphis Mike’s truck “and everyone under the Sun who enjoys great music, handmade crafts, cold beer and great BBQ.”

Entry is by donation, with collected funds split among musicians who have agreed to perform “on spec,” said Rebecca Hildebrand, who describes herself as the event’s “primary dreamer.”

“Our goal is to let everyone know they are valuable, so on that note, entry is always by donation. We want anyone to be able to afford it,” Hildebrand told the Now-Leader.

“For all the other costs of the festival, we qualified for a small Neighbourhood Grant this year, but the rest comes out of our own pockets. We welcome donations from anyone who wants to promote our message of ‘We are all under the same sun.'”

The family-friendly Jam, which “rounds up all the neighbours, far and wide, to support local talent,” is held on property at 8964 184th St., in the Port Kells area, from 3 to 8 p.m.

Hildebrand said a “sharp increase in attendance” is expected at the event this year, following some promo and advertising on the Country 107.1 radio station.

“Last year, even in the rain, we had just under 200 (attendees), so we are hoping for a great turnout” this time around, she said.

Event details, along with video and photos from previous Same Sun Summer Jams, are posted at facebook.com/samesunsummerjam.

The bands this year include Mark Hildebrand & the Recollectors, Richard Cummins & Band, Chelsea Charlton, Cyprus Avenue (tribute to Van Morrison), Russ Rosen, Johnny & The Rose, Mackenzie Kuettel and Brander Raven.

• RELATED STORY: ‘Same Sun Summer Jam’ brings six bands to a Surrey backyard, from 2017.

“Our charity of choice is Opportunity International, which provides micro loans to women entrepreneurs in impoverished situations,” Hildebrand explained.

“Dead Frog Brewery has provided beer at a discount, Memphis Mike’s BBQ food truck is back for a second year, and Grandma Zena’s homemade jam is for sale as always.”

