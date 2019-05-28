Sam Tudor, Leila Neverland and A Regular Man perform in Vernon

To report a typo, email:newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.
@VernonNewsnewstips@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
The intimate concert will be at the Caetani house on June 2
To report a typo, email:newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.
@VernonNewsnewstips@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
For many longtime Cumberland residents, "if you don't know Flo, you don't know," rings especially true.
This week's column looks at beer, sleep, golf, and food - and how they all tie back to the chamber
Citizens ask about tax increase, potential to find efficiencies at city hall
Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal is the first of its kind on the west coast of Canada
The Open Door is a four-day art show put on by Chilliwack Society for Community Living
Funding remains an open question
New hires come amid province-wide teacher shortage, lifts freeze on new enrolments