Salmon Cycle is Oak Bay ArtsAlive’s winning sculpture

Residents of Oak Bay have spoken again, voting this time on their favourite ArtsAlive sculpture of 2018.

A REMAX-sponsored sculpture called Salmon Cycle, located at the corner of Oak Bay Avenue and Wilmot Place, was this year’s crowd favourite.

The winning sculpture, by local artist Trinita Waller, will now be considered for purchase by the District of Oak Bay.

ArtsAlive is Oak Bay Parks, Recreation and Culture’s annual public sculpture program, where pieces are selected to be shown outdoors in the municipality for approximately one year, on temporary loan by the artists.

Through a public call to artists, a public art committee selected 12 installations for 2018/19. Each artist was sponsored by a local business or community group.

Honourable mention goes to runners-up ‘M’akhotso (Mother of Peace) by Linda Lindsay, sponsored by Barclay’s Fine Jewelers and David Adams QC; and Joy of Life in Balance, by Joanne Helm, sponsored by Oak Bay Pharmasave.

The remaining sculptures are now for sale or can be purchased and donated to the district for a tax receipt. The 2018 ArtsAlive sculptures will be in place until mid-April, 2019.

Through this annual program, Oak Bay intends to develop a public art collection for permanent display.

Oak Bay’s Arts Laureate Barbara Adams is the visionary behind the ArtsAlive program, which includes the annual public art installations, as well as the painted pianos on display in the community throughout the summer, available for the public to play and enjoy.

ArtsAlive is now accepting artist applications for 2019/20 sculpture walk, with the theme of “Confluence.” Artists are invited to submit proposals for works of art that creatively address the theme in various media. Applications are available online at https://www.oakbay.ca/parks-recreation/events/calendar/arts-culture/artsalive/call-artists-application.

The committee is also seeking 2019/20 community sponsors.

For further information, contact Arts and Culture Programmer Karen Manders at 250-370-7908 or kmanders@oakbay.ca.

