Salmon Arm pianist featured in Vancouver society’s first online concert series

Salmon Arm Secondary is celebrating one of its alumni on its school webpage.

Under the title, ‘SAS Alumni makes us proud!’, SAS has a YouTube video from the Vancouver Recital Society’s first virtual concert series, Virtually VRS, that features 21-year-old Jaeden Izik-Dzurko.

The post notes that Jaeden “is earning a reputation as a promising young artist. Jaeden has been recognized by audiences, conductors and composers alike for the exceptional communicative power and thoughtfulness of his interpretations.”

His website contains more information about his many musical achievements.

