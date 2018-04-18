Salmon Arm artist featured at gallery

Amy Modahl's exhibition runs from April 21 to May 26, artist talk on Thursday, May 17 at 2 p.m.

Salmon Arm artist Amy Modahl and her drawings and paintings on paper opens on Friday, April 20 at 7 p.m. at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery. (Photo contributed)

Salmon Arm Art Gallery is pleased to present fold and unfold, drawings and paintings on paper by Salmon Arm artist Amy Modahl, opening on Friday, April 20 at 7 p.m.

The artist will present an exhibition of drawings and paintings made for the gallery space. A combination of framed, hanging, and site-specific works will respond to contemporary political theatre. Adjacent abstractions of word and gesture will visually quarrel and concur. Modahl is taking drawing to a new and unexpected place. This exhibition is generously sponsored by Friends of the Gallery Gabriele Klein and Delores Mori.

The exhibition will run from April 21 to May 26, with the Coffee Break and Artist Talk taking place on Thursday, May 17 at 2 p.m. Gallery hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., admission by donation.

Family Saturdays happens each Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and welcomes families with children of all ages to drop in and create art based on the theme and materials of the exhibition.