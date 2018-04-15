Saanich youth singers are Broadway Bound

Saanich youth join Peninsula Singers for April performances of Give Our Regards to Broadway

Peninsula Singers youth members, front row, Landon Do Souto (Grade 4) and Brendan Dawes (Grade 5) of Cordova Bay elementary. Middle row, Izzy Ivings (Grade 5), India Furtado (Grade 5) and Riley Arsenault (Grade 5) of Cordova Bay. Back row, Jordana Griffin (Grade 6) of Glanford middle school and Olivia Greaves (Grade 8) of North Saanich middle school. Missing, Ava Johansson (Grade 6) of Royal Oak middle school.Photo submitted

Eight Saanich youth singers have joined the Peninsula Singers for their upcoming performances of Give Our Regards to Broadway.

The shows are at Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre, April 27, 28 and 29.

Artistic Director Lena Palermo selected songs from 16 musicals, ranging from current hits to the early days of Broadway.

Featuring alongside the Peninsula Singers are eight talented children selected by audition from schools in the Greater Victoria area, mostly from Cordova Bay elementary.

They’ll be part of The Sound of Music and Matilda the Musical.

The kids will also sing alongside the Singers on a number of other numbers as well.

“These children are so talented and brave,” Palermo said. “They are all strong solo singers and do choreography as well.”

Give Our Regards will include songs from the past have stood the test of time, like 1904’s Give My Regards to Broadway, and others that have spent a long time on Broadway, such as the Phantom of the Opera.

That musical still holds the record for the longest-running show of all time, now playing at NYC’s Majestic Theatre.

In addition to these, Lena has selected superb numbers – all multiple Tony award winners –- from “Hamilton,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” and “Come From Away”, all currently entertaining audiences on Broadway. “Come From Away” tells the story of Gander residents who welcomed 38 planes and 7,000 people to their village on that day of 9/11. The New York Times critic said “this is a portrait of heroic hospitality under extraordinary pressure.”

“Trio Brio”, our small orchestra consisting of Janet Yonge on piano, Terry Erskine on percussion and Jennifer Bennett on double bass will entertain audiences as they arrive at Winspear as well as during the show. They’ll be joined by trumpet player Bill Culp. And Jim Kingham will take his place at the podium as MC. Proceeds to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital Foundation’s Music Therapy Program. Sponsors are Thrifty Foods, The Peninsula/Norgarden, Hearing Life, Harbord Insurance and CIBC Wood Gundy-Blue Heron Advisory Group.

Tickets are still available for the Friday and Saturday shows, April 26 and 27, at 7:30 p.m.

The matinee on Sunday, April 28 is *sold out.

Tickets: $28 adults/$14 kids. Call 250-656-0275 or go to the marywinspear.ca, or visit www.peninsulasingers.ca.