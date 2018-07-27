RYT presents Alice in Wonderland JR for 30th anniversary

Follow Rainbow Youth Theatre down the rabbit hole for the first show of their 30th anniversary season.

Alice (Anna Collins) arrives in Wonderland and meets Tweedle Dee (Kailan Gorman) and Tweedle Dum (Finley Gorman) after following the White Rabbit (Owen Valmorbida) down the rabbit hole. Photo by Sophie Groves

Alice in Wonderland JR is a stage adaptation of the classic 1951 Disney film, featuring well-loved songs and familiar characters.

Alice follows an anxious white rabbit into a strange world full of unusual creatures and uncanny illusions. The cast features 32 local performers aged six to 14, under the direction of Candice Woloshyn.

Don’t be late for these very important dates — tickets are selling fast. Alice in Wonderland JR plays at the Mark Isfeld Theatre Wed, Aug. 1 through Sat, Aug 5.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. Aug 1 to 4 and 2 p.m. Aug. 4 and 5. Tickets are $15, available at Anthony’s Copper Kettle Bakery and Cafe, Podlings, Long & McQuade Courtenay and at Isfeld Theatre 9 a.m. to noon on weekdays.

For more information, visit rainbowtheatre.com.