Ryga Arts Festival names managing director

Adrian Witt has been named the managing director of the Ryga Arts Festival. The festival is held each year in Summerland in honour of Canadian author and playwright George Ryga. (Contributed)

A new managing director has been named to the Ryga Arts Festival in Summerland.

Adrian Witt has more than 25 years of experience working in a variety of industries and nonprofit organizations.

“We are extremely excited to be working with Adrian, from all of us on the board, to our staff to our community partners. This illustrates the growth of our festival and the society in general as we escalate the level of talent, content, and awareness our festival brings not only for this years’s event but future events,” said Dan Dinsmore, president of Ryga Arts Festival Society

Summerland’s Ryga Arts Festival is a multi-day arts festival featuring live music, play readings and artistic workshops, symposiums and more. The events at the festival all have a connection to George Ryga, an internationally recognized Canadian playwright, novelist and poet. Ryga , was born in rural Alberta in 1932 and lived in Summerland from 1962 until his death in 1987.

The Summerland Ryga Arts Festival is planning to hold the annual arts festival from Aug. 13 to 22.

“We are looking forward to another successful festival, including online, in-person and hybrid events. I’m especially looking forward to working with Adrian over the coming months and sharing our dynamic 2021 programming with you all soon,” said Heather Davies, artistic director with the festival. “We’re incredibly grateful for the continuing support for the festival from our audiences, as well as our sponsors, donors and funding partners, particularly over the last year.”

Information on the festival, tickets, events, donations and sponsorship opportunities can be found online at www.rygafest.ca.

