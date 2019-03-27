A chocolatician is releasing 100 Ryan Gosling shaped chocolates just in time for Easter. (@UKChocolatician/Twitter)

Ryan Gosling goose shaped chocolate crafted for Easter

Only 100 'Goslings' are being released

Just in time for Easter, a UK-based company has launched Ryan Gosling-goose shaped chocolates.

Chocolatician, a chocolate artistry shop located in England, sculpts and moulds chocolate into tasty celebrity animal mash-ups. Launching their first mash-up in 2015 with a life-sized chocolate Benedict Cumberbatch figure and then moving into smaller versions called ‘Cumberbunny’ two years later.

The Gosling’s take about a day each to make with only 100 being released for Easter 2019 in three kinds — dark (vegan), milk and white chocolate and go for £39.95. To taste The Gosling visit chocolatician.com

