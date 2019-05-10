Rusty Monti’s legacy continues

The family of the late Rusty Monti is one step closer to their goal of raising $21,000 towards high flow oxygen equipment for the Kitimat General Hospital.

On April 10 Unifor 2301 president Martin McIlwrath presented a $2,500 cheque to Barb Monti and her daughter Janine Sharp in memory of Rusty, through the Kitimat General Hospital Foundation (KGHF). Also on hand for this happy occasion were KGHF president Janet Tomayer, treasurer Corinne Scott and directors Barbara Campbell and Rob Goffinet.

Barb Monti and Janine were particularly grateful to Marty and the members of Unifor for their kindness and generosity in remembering Rusty as a long-serving member of the union.

