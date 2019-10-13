Russ and Sandy Rosen invite Langley to be a part of Bez

Bez Arts Hub holds gala with music by Shari Ulrich for potential sponsors, patrons, and partners

From Jim Byrnes to Barney Bentall, Bez Arts Hub has been offering up big-name concerts for Langley audiences for the past two-and-a-half years; now, the owners are looking to get more people involved with the theatre’s programming.

Russ and Sandy Rosen opened the performing space in 2017 to provide local music-lovers and aspiring artists with a place to listen and create.

“It was a dream for many years to have a live arts space that we could develop into all areas of the arts,” Sandy explained.

Russ took his singing and performing background and Sandy her dance studio and teaching experience to form Bez, drawing on friends and contacts from the industry to bring in a line-up of talented performers.

“It’s a listening room, which is rare,” Russ explained. “Artists like it because there is nothing competing – no waitresses or conversation. People are there to listen and the place has good acoustics.”

Featuring adjustable lighting, a sprung dance floor, sound system, and movable chairs and risers, the black box theatre is flexible, lending itself to a variety of different uses.

Open Mic nights and Saturday night improv put on by Fort Night Comedy are just a few of the art hub’s diverse offerings.

SongStage with Ivan Boudreau is a monthly “Nashville In the Round” style show focused on songwriters – giving them a platform to show their work and discuss their process.

Now, in order to build on what they’ve already done, the Rosen’s are looking for partners, patrons, and sponsors to expand the possibilities and performances Bez can have.

“It is by invitation only,” Sandy said. “We have eight table spots that we’re looking to have people sponsor and ultimately invite others that would be interested in being a Bez patron or sponsor a concert series or program themselves.”

The Bez Fundraising Gala is a dinner and concert evening happening Nov. 1st 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Canadian/American Juno award-winning musician Shari Ulrich will be performing with special guests Bill Sample and Marcus Mosley also planning take the stage during the evening.

“Artists see Langley as a place they want to be and perform,” Russ added. “Cities around the world have recognized the benefits of supporting a thriving music ecology and industry. Music supports urban and community development, diversity and cultural identity, tourism, infrastructure, job creation and investment.”

If anyone is interested in sponsoring a table, becoming a concert series sponsor, or supporting programs at Bez Arts Hub, please contact Russ and Sandy at hello@bezartshub.com

People can find out more about the gala and what’s coming to Bez at www.bezartshub.com.

Christina Martin and Danny Michel will take over the Bez stage Nov. 8 and 9.

