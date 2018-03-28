Royston Tea Dance featuring Kahiamoe and band

The Royston Hall invites you to an awesome afternoon of live musical entertainment featuring Anela Kahiamoe and his band The Experimenters, March 31 at the Royston Hall from 2 to 4 p.m.

The Royston Hall invites you to an awesome afternoon of live musical entertainment featuring Anela Kahiamoe and his band The Experimenters, March 31 at the Royston Hall from 2 to 4 p.m.

Expect The Experimenters to deliver a memorable afternoon of live dance music led by the exceptional skills of Kahiamoe, one of Vancouver Island’s finest musicians, singers and entertainers.

A native of Hawaii and veteran of the Honolulu music scene, Kahiamoe has been a professional musician his entire life whose popularity in the Valley is phenomenal. His musical talent is extensive with beautiful vocals and fantastic skills on guitar, ukulele and lap steel.

His guitar skills range from shredding a Carlos Santana tune to sweet tunes on the ukulele.

The Experimenters is loaded with first call local musicians including four-time CCMA nominated pedal steel musician, Evan Ehgoetz, who has shared the stage with the likes of Paul Brandt and Shane Yellowbird.

Ehgoetz will masterfully work the sweet steel pedal sound into the dance repertoire, that will include jazz, rock, blues, country and originals.

On bass will be the professional musicianship of local favourite Grahame Edwards with Rob Peterson rounding out the band on drums.

There will be a complimentary concession of goodies, tea and coffee. Tickets are $15 at the door with special Senior 60+ pricing at $10

Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and the dance music starts at 2 p.m.