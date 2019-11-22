Royal City Youth Ballet presents The Nutcracker

Seasonal favourite comes to Abbotsford Arts Centre on Sunday, Nov. 24

The Royal City Youth Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker comes to Abbotsford this Sunday. (File photo)

The Royal City Youth Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker comes to Abbotsford for two performances this weekend.

The ballet takes place Sunday, Nov. 24 at 12:30 and 4 p.m. at the Abbotsford Arts Centre, 2329 Crescent Way.

The full-length production features a cast of more than 100 dancers, under the artistic direction of Dolores Kirkwood.

Performing to Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s music, the ballet has sets designed by Jan Claude Olivier and costumes by Chris Sinosich.

It is Christmas Eve, a time when dreams may become reality. Drosselmeyer, godfather to Clara, brings gifts and magic to her parents’ home for the annual Christmas party.

His special gift to Clara is a large Nutcracker soldier. When she falls asleep after the party, Clara is cradling the Nutcracker in her arms, and begins to dream.

In her dream, her Nutcracker soldier fights a battle and transports her on a sleigh through the Land of Sweets, where she meets the Sugar Plum Fairy and people from faraway lands.

The ballet closes as Drosselmeyer brings Clara back from her dream, still cradling her Nutcracker soldier and treasuring her wonderful dreams.

Tickets are $33 for adults, $23 for seniors and $20 for students. They are available online at tickets.theactmapleridge.org or by calling 604-476-2787.