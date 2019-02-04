Royal Canadian circus to return to Surrey this spring

The 'big top' tent has space for 2,700 spectators

The Flying Cortes circus act will perform in Surrey in the spring of 2019 as part of the Royal Canadian Family Circus. (Photo: flyingcortes.com)

The travelling Royal Canadian Family Circus will return to Surrey, Tsawwassen and Richmond this spring as part of a cross-country tour.

In a parking lot at Guildford Town Centre, the road show will performed under a big-top tent 12 times from May 31 to June 9. The tent has space for 2,700 spectators.

The circus was performed there in 2018, following a single year of operation at Cloverdale Fairgrounds in 2017.

This year, Royal Canadian’s 2019 tour kicks off at Lansdowne Centre in Richmond from May 9 to 20 before moving to Tsawwassen Mills mall from May 24 to 26, followed by the Surrey dates.

CLICK HERE to see a preview video of the 2018 show in Guildford.

At royalcanadiancircus.ca, the production promises “an all new show, jam packed with explosive live entertainment, featuring high-flying acrobatics, death-defying tricks, clowning and towering feats of strength, teetering towers of balanced bodies, extreme bending and devilishly precarious aerials.”

The website includes a link to buy tickets, with an option for plush ringside seating.

Performers for 2019 include ringmaster/daredevil Joseph Dominic Bauer, the Flying Cortes Family of Colombia, The Strongman comedy act from Russia, Xtreme Chinese Acrobats, a Rola Bola Aristov balancing act from Russia, the Dominguez Motoswing act from Colombia, the juggling duo of Igor and Tatiana Aristov, the Tarzan Zerbini Dancers and Aerialists, and more.

CLICK HERE to photos from the 2017 show in Cloverdale.

