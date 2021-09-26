Royal BC Museum extends orca exhibit, implements vaccine requirement

Splashy feature exhibit will stay in town for a few more months

The Royal BC Museum exhibit on orcas immerses visitors in the world of whales. (Photo by Shane Lighter/Royal BC Museum)

If you haven’t had a chance to see the Royal BC Museum’s orca exhibit, there’s no need to blubber about it just yet.

The provincial natural and human history museum is extending its feature exhibition, Orcas: Our Shared Future, until March 31, 2022.

Inside the museum, the splashy showcase lets visitors immerse themselves in the world of killer whales through live-size orca replicas, Indigenous cultural objects, videos and interactive games.

Orcas: Our Shared Future opened in April, after being delayed for a year due to COVID-19, and had been slated to run until Jan. 9. Now, visitors will have a couple more months to book their trips.

“The exhibition extension will allow museum visitors the opportunity to take a deep dive into the stories and science surrounding the orca, whether they are seeing the exhibition for the first time or returning to see it again,” Erika Stenson, vice-president of museum operations, said in a press release.

Museums are not included in the list of places where proof of vaccination is required for entry. However, the Royal BC Museum also houses an IMAX theatre, which does fall under the provincial proof of vaccination mandate.

