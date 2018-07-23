Roy Henry Vickers exhibition and sale: for decades of inspiration

Spirits of the West Coast Native Art Gallery will host an exhibition and sale of artwork by renowned First Nations artist Roy Henry Vickers of the Tsimshian Nation, opening Aug. 4 at 11 a.m. and running until Aug. 18.

Admission is free and everyone is invited; more than 20 limited edition prints from the last four decades, as well as a very rare original pencil drawing from 1988, will be featured.

Known for his innovative paintings, limited edition prints, and book illustrations of Tsimshian stories, Vickers is also an accomplished carver who has received many awards and honours for both his artistic achievements and community involvement.

In 1994, Maclean‘s listed him as the ﬁrst artist in its Annual Honour Roll of Extraordinary Canadian Achievers, and in 1998, he was appointed to the Order of British Columbia. Vickers received the Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee Medal in 2003. In 2006, he was appointed to the Order of Canada for his work as an artist and for his work as a “bridge between cultures for First Nations people.”

Vickers studied traditional First Nations art and design at the Gitanmaax School of Northwest Coast Indian Art in Hazelton. He created his own unique style, blending formal northern Northwest Coast formline design with western European themes and images. The result, which characterizes much of his work, are powerful images that resonate with both cultures.

His love and respect of the natural beauty of the West coast of Canada is clearly evident in his art. His works feature gorgeous bold sunsets, subdued misty rivers, and peaceful winter scenes, reﬂecting the true nature of the Paciﬁc northwest coast.

His art is found in museums, galleries and collections around the world.

Visit Spirits of the West Coast Native Art Gallery on 2926 Back Road by Comox and be inspired by four decades of artwork.

For more information, visit https://spiritsofthewestcoast.com