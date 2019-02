The Rossland Figure Skating Club gives a glimpse of one of its performances, ‘The Greatest Showman’, as the Club presents an inspiring ice-show on Wednesday (Feb. 27) entitled ‘Musicals on Ice’ at the Rossland Arena. Pre-Canskate, Canskate, Rising Stars, Star 1, Juniors and Seniors will participate and they invite all residents from Greater Trail to attend and enjoy the highlights from theatre’s greatest musicals such as the Wizard of Oz, Annie, and Grease. But also, to help support the Rossland Arena and underscore its importance to the community. ‘Musicals on Ice’ goes Wednesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Admission by donation.