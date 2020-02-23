Rosie and the Riveters storm Harrison stage

They’ve stepped right out of the 1940s and out onto a stage near you.

The Harrison Festival Society presents Rosie and the Riveters on Saturday, Feb. 29 at Memorial Hall.Doors open at 7:30 p.m. with the show beginning at 8 p.m.

Rosie and the Riveters are Farideh Olsen, Allyson Reigh and Alexis Normand. Named after the World War II-era empowerment icon, this trio hearkens back to the by-gone, classic era with a contemporary twist.

Their second, recently released album – Ms. Behave – ventures into the nearly unavoidable political world today, featuring “gritty, sultry folk-pop anthems that Billboard magazine calls ‘powerful and daring,'” according to a statement from the Harrison Festival Society.

Rosie and the Riveters backs their commanding, punchy songs and lyrics with action. The trio invests 20 per cent of their merchandise profits into women’s projects and businesses around the world through philanthropic lending website Kiva.org.

“They’ve helped women like Alice in Kenya expand her horticulture farm and Maria in Ecuador purchase a sewing machine for her tailoring business,” the statement continued. “To date, they’ve contributed more than $13,000 to over 300 projects around the world.”

Tickets are $25 each. They can be purchased online at www.harrisonfestival.com, calling 604-796-3664 or in person at the Agassiz Shoppers Drug Mart on Pioneer Ave. or at the Ranger Station Art Gallery in Harrison.

The Harrison Festival Society has curated performing arts and art events in Harrison Hot Springs for 35 years, including the internationally acclaimed Harrison Festival of the Arts.

