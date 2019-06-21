Rodeo comes back to Rock Creek

Bull riders from across B.C. will compete at the Rock Creek Fair Grounds this weekend.(Joyce Evans/Submitted)

If the Calgary Stampede is the greatest show on Earth, then this weekend’s Rock ‘n’ Kettle Rodeo is going to be the greatest show in Rock Creek, according to organizer John Bosovich.

Riders from Beaverdell, Keremeos and as far away as the Fraser Valley and Creston will be hanging on for dear life to hit the eight-second mark atop bulls and broncos at the Rock Creek Fair Grounds this weekend for the second-ever iteration of the rodeo.

Bosovich said that the idea came up after the Black Mountain Rodeo in Kelowna was forced to shutter in 2015. Left with pens and a corral, among other supplies that it couldn’t sell, the Okanagan association was looking for somewhere to donate the set-up. That’s when Bosovich said that Rock Creek was gifted everything — all they had to do was truck it back to the fair grounds.

“It’s one of the nicest venues,” said Bosovich of Rock ‘n’ Kettle’s location. Next to the water and with ample room for camping, he said that the event offers a great, family-friendly atmosphere.

As far as events go, the kids kick things off on Friday and Saturday mornings before bull riding, barrel racing, team roping and other competitions kick up dust in the afternoons.

On Saturday night, locals and campers can join for a dinner, dance and a live show from Canadian country music singer Tim Hus.

For more information and tickets, call the Rock Creek Fair Grounds at 250-446-2576.