Rockin’ with Ballet Victoria is the name of the game Oct. 24

Ballet Rocks is back at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre with a new show Thursday, Oct. 24. (Submitted)

“We built this ballet on rock ‘n’ roll!”

Ballet Victoria returns to the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre with the latest makeover of its popular Ballet Rocks, Thursday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

This emotionally charged mixed program pairs ballet with rock music in unexpected ways. The first two presentations in this series were highly entertaining and in its third rendition, Ballet Rocks also showcases the works of four Canadian choreographers representing three generations of Royal Winnipeg Ballet alumni, including: Gerard Théoret, Paul Destrooper, Philippe-Alexandre Jacques and the late Norbert Vesak.

It’s a two-act evening that opens with a Jacques’ semi-narrative piece set to the music of Roy Orbison. Using the metaphor of “the prom”, it focuses on social issues affecting young adults.

Next, Destrooper’s new work explores the dynamics and imbalance between genders through the decades with iconic rock songs of the times. It starts at the ’60s with the Kinks ‘You Really Got Me’ and moves to Tal Bachman’s soon to be released ‘Red Devil’, with works by Queen, The Police and more.

The second half of the program features a remount of one of Vesak’s most popular pieces — Belong pas de deux. This sensual and mesmerizing ballet was made famous by prima ballerina Evelyn Hart who won a gold medal performing it at the 1980 International Ballet Competition in Varna, Bulgaria. For Ballet Rocks, it will be set to music composed by Canadian artist and Vancouver Island resident John Mills-Cockell, bandleader of Syrinx.

Next up is a dance paying homage to Pink Floyd’s ‘Shine on You Crazy Diamond’ with a haunting trio that just might take its audience on a psychedelic journey.

Closing the evening, Théoret will incorporate the flair of musical theatre and lounge music in his new work Ultra Loungers, which playfully examines human relationships and connections.

Expect the unexpected. Great dance and great music boldly take ballet where it has not gone before.

Tickets are $36 for adults, $33 for students, $20 for children and there are also a few $5 eyeGo seats for card-carrying students who hustle on in to the ticket centre to buy them in person.

There is also a family package where $95 will see two adults and two children through the door.

If you’re planning to attend Anne of Green Gables later in the season, there’s also a dance series offer of $65 per adult for the two ballets.

Tickets available in person at Cowichan Ticket Centre, by phone 250-746-2722 or online at cowichanpac.ca.

