One Strong Goat puts on a great show, photos courtey of Alvin Tam - TamTam Films

Part folk, bluegrass, rock and goat.

One Strong Goat is a five piece band that mixes fast paced foot stomping music with “old timey harmonies that could make a man cry,” according to the band.

The entertaining group gave Cherryville a taste of their sound last weekend at the Roadhouse BBQ.

Thanks to Alvin Tam, of TamTam Films for capturing the stunning images of the band.

