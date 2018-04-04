Rock the Shores lineup announced for July

Rock the Shores transforms the lower fields of the West Shore Parks and Recreation site into a three-day intimate rock concert. (Gazette file photo)

Rock the Shores is scheduled to return to the lower fields of West Shore Parks and Recreation this summer with some big names getting ready to take the stage.

This year’s lineup includes Brian Wilson, Social Distortion, X Ambassadors, Juliette Lewis and the Licks, The Sheepdogs, Bedouin Soundclash and Metchosin’s Jesse Roper.

Other artists include Corb Lund, Allen Stone, Dear Rouge, Felix Cartal, Skiitour and Rising Appalachia.

The outdoor music festival will take place on July 13 to 15 after taking a year hiatus and will once again feature a three-day format with a lineup of international, Canadian and local artists.

Rock the Shores was cancelled in 2017 with organizers citing the limited availability of suitable headline talent as well as market saturation and competition due to Canada 150 celebrations as reasons.

The festival, which has hosted bands such as Jane’s Addiction, City and Colour and Metric on the fields of the Juan de Fuca Recreation site, debuted in 2012 and has grown to be one of West Shore Parks and Recreation’s top money makers.

Rock the Shores is the first event in Atomique Productions’ 2018 festival lineup, accompanying the Phillips Backyard Weekender (July 20 to 22) and Rifflandia (Sept. 13 to 16).

For more information go to atomiqueproductions.com.

