‘Rock the Lake’ releases tickets for 2019 festival

Rock the Lake and K96.3 Classic Rock have announced that the classic rock festival will be returning in 2019 on the weekend of August 9th to 11th. Pre-purchase starting August 12th at noon for next year’s festival at 2018 prices.
The festival will return for a fourth consecutive year. More details on next year’s festival and line-up will be released in the coming months. Information will be available at www.prosperaplace.com/rock-the-lake-2019 and on the Rock The Lake Facebook, Twitter and Instagram feeds.
Full 3-day passes for next year’s event start at $153.00 plus applicable charges and are available for pre-purchase for a limited time at www.selectyourtickets.com. Further ticket information for VIP passes, single day admission and parking will be available soon also at www.selectyourtickets.com.
