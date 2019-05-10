Rock of Ages hits the stage at Abbotsford Centre

Hit Broadway musical comes to town on Saturday, May 11

The hit Broadway musical Rock of Ages comes to Abbotsford Centre on Saturday, May 11 as part of its 10th anniversary tour.

It’s 1987 on Hollywood’s Sunset Strip when a small-town girl meets a big-city rocker.

As they fall in love in L.A.’s most famous rock club, Rock of Ages allows fans to rock out once again to their favourite ’80s hits.

Featuring the music of iconic bands such as Styx, Poison, Twisted Sister and Whitesnake among many others, the production features a dynamic new cast revisiting the larger-than-life characters and exhilarating story that turned Rock of Ages into a global phenomenon.

Rock of Ages opened April 7, 2009 on Broadway and played more than 2,300 performances at the Brooks Atkinson and Helen Hayes theatres, earning five Tony Award nominations, including for best musical.

The show also enjoyed successful national and international tours and, in 2012, was turned into a major motion picture.

With a book by Chris D’Arienzo and arrangements and orchestrations by Ethan Popp, the 10th anniversary tour is being directed by Martha Banta and choreographed by Janet Rothermel.

Doors for the Abbotsford show open at 7 p.m., and show time is 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $49.50 (plus services charges) and are available online at ticketmaster.ca or by phone at 1-855-985-5000.