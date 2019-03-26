Rock group comments on modern love on debut album

Calgary rock group the Northern Coast – guitarist Layne Baechler, vocalist Arron Crook, guitarist Hunter Hansen and bassist Jordan Potekal – make their Nanaimo debut at the Cambie on March 27. (Photo courtesy Unfolding Creative)

Calgary rock group the Northern Coast’s full-length debut album may be a triple-breakup album, but lead singer Arron Crook said the project brought the band close together.

When the band first stepped into the studio to record The Great Divide, both Crook and his co-songwriter had recently seen long-term relationships end, and when they noticed their new producer seemed preoccupied, they realized he was in the same place.

“We were all self-conscious and we were like, ‘Man, he really doesn’t like our band,’ and it turned out he was actually going through a divorce that day,” Crook said. “So it’s funny how lives converge at the same time, everybody’s going through the same thing. But it definitely caused a nice cohesion between the three of us and kind of a bonding experience.”

The band is now touring the album and on March 27 they make their Island debut at the Cambie in Nanaimo.

Owing to the milieu in which it was formed, the CD is an examination of love in the modern age, Crook said.

“Some of those songs are personal, but a lot of them are commentary on just the way that relationships and dating works now,” he said

WHAT’S ON … The Northern Coast play the Cambie on Wednesday, March 27 at 9 p.m. $10.

