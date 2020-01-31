Rock and country music festival planned for Shuswap

Organizers hope to bring a summer music festival to Sicamous with the Monashee Music Festival scheduled for July. (Pixabay Image)

If all goes according to plan, the Shuswap will have a new, two-day music festival in 2020.

Andy and Kayla Bowie are seeking to set musical roots in Sicamous with the Monashee Mountain Festival, being planned for July 17 and 18.

In a letter to the District of Sicamous, the Bowies express interest in using the community’s dog park, former home of the Summer Stomp, for the event.

The festival would feature rock bands and DJs on Friday the 17th, and country bands and DJs the following night.

The letter to the district states the price point for tickets will be $59 for a day pass or $89 for the weekend.

Read More: Update: Man nets fines for illegal catch of 20-pound salmon in Shuswap Lake

Read More: Okanagan man’s interactive map shows coronavirus spread

The Bowies are no strangers to putting on a show; Andy is a partner at the OK Corral, a Kelowna night club with a focus on live music. He told the Eagle Valley News he hopes to move to the Shuswap and put down roots, creating a lasting positive relationship with local residents and visitors while putting on the festival.

On Wednesday, Jan. 29, Sicamous’ council approved the use of the dog park for the festival. The Bowies’ letter said the district’s approval was a necessary first step before other details such as band bookings, liquor licensing and enlisting volunteers can happen.

Read More: Salmon Arm RCMP investigate after man stabbed in Eagle Bay

Read More: Federal Court of Appeal to release ruling on B.C. First Nations’ pipeline challenge

<a href="https://twitter.com/SalmonArm"="

mailto:jim.elliot@saobserver.net” target=”_blank”>jim.elliot@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter