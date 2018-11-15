Robert K bring soulful voice to Sooke coffeehouse

The Sooke Folk Music Society welcomes the return of beloved local musician, Robert K, as the feature act for the November coffee house. (Pixabay photo)

The Sooke Folk Music Society will see the return of beloved local musician Robert K as its feature act for the November Coffee House.

For over 40 years Robert K has been entertaining audiences on southern Vancouver Island. He started his musical journey as the guitarist/vocalist in the Brigham Bros. Band, which was a top 40 trio in the 1970s.

His next project was as the bass player/vocalist in Vintage Rock & Roll Band, Victoria’s top show band. He was known as the The Big Bopper and it was then he made the transition from being the bass player to being the band’s tenor sax player.

Then came a 14-year stint as the bass singer in the well-known a’capella group, Cornerstone. Again, his unmistakable bass voice, sense of humour, and abilities as a composer and arranger provided the foundation for the group’s unique sound.

Recently he has applied his talents to recording. He has two albums to his credit: Just Me and more recently Lessons in Love. He has produced and engineered for other local artists as well as being the drummer/vocalist in the The Blue Moon Band.

When fans are asked who Robert K sounds like, the consensus has been:

“a combination of the deep soulful voice of Barry White, combined with the richness of Roger Whittaker and the smooth sound of Nat King Cole.”

The November coffee house is this Saturday (Nov. 17) at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd. Sooke. Doors open at 7 p.m., open stage at 7:30 p.m., and the feature act at 9 p.m.

editor@sookenewsmirror.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter