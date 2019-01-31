Robert Bateman Secondary presents Into the Woods

Production on Jan. 31, Feb. 1 and 2 at Abbotsford Arts Centre

Robert Bateman Secondary School presents the Broadway musical Into the Woods this week.

The production takes place Thursday, Jan. 31 and Friday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. at the Abbotsford Arts Centre (2329 Crescent Way).

The production, written by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine, is the seventh show that Timberwolf Musical Theatre has put on, with recent performances including Camp Rock and Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat.

There are students working on every aspect of the play, including backstage, sound and lighting, set design and cast.

Lorilee Kidd is the stage director, and Cameron Kenis is the music director.

Into the Woods is a dark comedy that weaves together stories of several Brothers Grimm fairy tales, with The Baker and the Baker’s Wife at the centre of the story.

The story develops as characters make their wishes, make choices and learn to deal with the outcome of their decisions.

The role of the baker is played by Owen Adachi, with Kelsie Peters as the baker’s wife.

Caylee Watrin brings the complicated witch to life, while Julianna Altilia takes the audience through the story as the narrator.

Other featured roles are played by Claire Cruson as Cinderella, Rylea Clark as Little Red Riding Hood, Nikki Song as Jack, Chiara Pirritano as Rapunzel, and Simon Davis and Jonathon Romanuk as the princes.

Tickets are $10 and are available at Robert Bateman Secondary or at the door.