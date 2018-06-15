Rob Lutes is coming to Mission to perform.

On his seventh album, Lutes – an acclaimed Canadian songwriter – does what he has done for years: kicks up a little dust, wades into some deep waters and tackles the realities of the world with depth, humour and a unique musical style.

Situated at the intersection of the blues, folk, Americana and contemporary singer-songwriter genres, Walk in the Dark is a new collection of songs that highlight Lutes’s unmistakable voice and literary writing style.

Lutes’s masterful finger style guitar work and soulful voice bring an intensity to his live performances.

Originally from New Brunswick, the long-time Montreal resident is a former Kerrville New Folk and ISC award winner and a Maple Blues, Canadian Folk Music Awards and Lys Blues nominee.

Following the release of Walk in the Dark, he was nominated for two 2018 Maple Blues Awards, as Songwriter and Acoustic Act of the Year.

Lutes will perform at The Stage in Mission on Thursday, June 21. Tickets are $15 and available in advance at thestageinmission.ca or at the door.